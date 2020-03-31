Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.