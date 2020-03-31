Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,695,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.