Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

