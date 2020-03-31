Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

MANT stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 147,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

