Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,719. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 749.29, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.