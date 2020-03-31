MarteXcoin Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $15,061.71 and approximately $33.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007259 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,974,298 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

