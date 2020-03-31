Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,223,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

