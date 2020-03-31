Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

NYSE MCD traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.13. 5,620,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $199.93. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

