MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Acquires $25,152.32 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Desiree G. Rogers purchased 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,152.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 145,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,132. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.