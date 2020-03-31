MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Acquires $25,152.32 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Desiree G. Rogers purchased 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,152.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 145,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,132. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
