Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Down 3.4%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $37.98, approximately 42,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 840,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.