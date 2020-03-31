Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 30,970 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 823,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Cowen downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

