Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 27th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,936. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

