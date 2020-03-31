MicroStrategy (MSTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2020 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/13/2020 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $7.47 on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

