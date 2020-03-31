MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MNDO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,061. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.