Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:MCRUF remained flat at $$2.38 on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $813.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

