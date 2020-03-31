Morgan Stanley Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $165.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOH. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after buying an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

