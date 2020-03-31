Morgan Stanley Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $165.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MOH. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.
Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after buying an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
