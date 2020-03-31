Morgan Stanley Cuts Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $40.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 452,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 123,299 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.