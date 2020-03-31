Morgan Stanley Cuts SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $18.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIBN. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,853. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $322.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.08. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,442.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,254 shares of company stock worth $913,741 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

