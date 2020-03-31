Morgan Stanley Trims Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Price to $109.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of CAT traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. 5,724,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

