Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Update

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,573,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.20. 13,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,678. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,876,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

