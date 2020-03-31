Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,772,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 12,660,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Shares of MYGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 554,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.