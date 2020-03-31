Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,772,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 12,660,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 554,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

