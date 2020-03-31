Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 2,500 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 85,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

