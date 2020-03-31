National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 76,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRC shares. ValuEngine raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,038. National Research has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.