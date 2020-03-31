Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,275. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.75%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

