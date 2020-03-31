Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $16.39, 759,645 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,411,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

