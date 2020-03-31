Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Up 0.4%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, 3,569 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 164,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $665.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 222.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

