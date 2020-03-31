Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 17,466 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 225,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 1,078,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,781,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

