News (NASDAQ:NWS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $9.12, approximately 76,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,725,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 168,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

