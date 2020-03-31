Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 147,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.38. 10,957,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

