Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90, 28,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 707,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.
In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
