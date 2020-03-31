Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90, 28,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 707,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

