NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $29,042.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.20 or 0.04614458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00066419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037232 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010763 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

