Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $253.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,091,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The company has a market cap of $481.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.