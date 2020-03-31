Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.75. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 527,134 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 946.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 154,944 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

