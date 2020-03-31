Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NAT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 4,977,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $655.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 1,200,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 687,708 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

