Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.29. 1,977,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,843. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.