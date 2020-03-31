Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wood & Company lifted their price objective on Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

In other Norwood Financial news, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at $743,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.