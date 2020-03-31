NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, 74,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,870,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.