NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $50.91. 159,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.