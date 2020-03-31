Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Shares Down 12.5%

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.33, 14,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 516,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

