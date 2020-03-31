Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.31, 42,043,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 48,747,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.