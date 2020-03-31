Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 1.6%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 1,478,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,891,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

