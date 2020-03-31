Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 1.6%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 1,478,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,891,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.38.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
