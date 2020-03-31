Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.57. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,580,476 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other Ocwen Financial news, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

