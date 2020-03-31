Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 40,926 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,159,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

