Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Oil States International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 684,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

