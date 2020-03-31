Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading 1% Higher

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.47, approximately 68,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,490,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.