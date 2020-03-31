OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Down 7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 45,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,250,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 535.07% and a negative net margin of 355.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

