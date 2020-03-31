Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSMT. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

