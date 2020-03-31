Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.56.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

