Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.

OMI traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $9.31. 1,025,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

