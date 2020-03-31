Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,807. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

